Padel serves up community in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Move over pickleball, a new racket-based sport is growing in the United States: padel.

The United States Padel Association estimates that there are over 50,000 players in the country right now, and they say the sport is "growing exponentially."

Tucson only has two courts, and they're both at Padel AZ in the Maracana Indoor Sports Arena.

Here, the sport serves as a way to connect for Tucson's international community.

“It’s more or less much everywhere. South America, entire Europe right now, Middle East, Asia is starting to build a lot more courts,” said Mladen Kozak, owner of Padel AZ.

He added the padel courts on the suggestion of a friend of his, and the University of Arizona Kuwaiti Club sometimes hosts tournaments there for Tucson's Kuwaiti community.

“We’re trying to bring the Kuwaiti community together," said Hussain Boabbas, a member of the club. "It’s actually a well known sport in our community, so that’s why we’re doing a tournament here.”

Though there aren't many courts in the US now, the USPA estimates that there will be 30,000 courts by 2030.