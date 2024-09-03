Over 120 Tucsonans get free dental care on Labor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many people enjoyed the holiday off, Risas Dental held its "Labor of Love" annual event to gift families with free dental care.

In 2023, more than 1300 people received over $500,000 collectively in dental care, ranging from cleanings, fillings and extractions to X-rays and exams. In addition, 22 people received 'free smiles' from orthodontists at participating locations.

“I'd like to think I'm making a difference by being an orthodontist and creating beautiful smiles for people,” said Dr. David Hobson at Risas Dental in South Tucson.

Two locations in the Tucson area provided over 120 people with free dental work Monday morning, including one patient who got a new smile after visiting the location in South Tucson at 2901 S. 6th Ave.

“A grandmother came in, and she's raising her two grandchildren on her social security check. The parents are apparently not able to raise the children for whatever reason. And it makes me really feel wonderful to give away a free orthodontic case,” said Dr. Hobson.

This is the 13th year the dental practice provided free services on Labor Day, and the seventh for Risas Dental in South Tucson.

“I'm still feeling wonderful, and I hope to be part of this for years to come,” said Dr. Thomas Pursley in South Tucson.

For information on future events, visit risasdental.com/free-dental-care. Risas Dental's Midvale Park location is located at 1979 W. Valencia Road.