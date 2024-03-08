Over 100 drivers hit the Tucson Dragway for the 'Southwest Showdown'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot rods will be burning rubber all weekend long at Southern Arizona’s biggest drag racing event of the year.

The Southwest Showdown is underway with over 100 racers from Arizona and across the country competing.

“Some of the best bracket racers in the country are here to race for over $150,000," track owner Jim Hughes said.

Among those best racers is a local father-daughter team ready to go up against the out-of-town drivers.

"When I turned 7 I got in a junior dragster and have been racing one ever since," Sarah Kidd said.

"They're not on video games, she's out in the garage with me helping build the cars," Bill Kidd said. "Just a huge sense of pride that they chose to do something I love."

Former Showdown champion Chuck Hawk said winning isn’t just a matter of putting the pedal to the metal.

“Reaction time is probably the most important thing, leaving the line on time, and getting your equipment to do the same thing every pass you can," Hawk said.

Occasionally there are some broken parts, so on-site all weekend is Tucson hot rod shop owner Don Toia, who is always ready to lend a helping hand.

“We actually had someone with some parts trouble yesterday and drove back to town in the rain to pick up a couple parts," Toia said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the entry gate for $20 dollars.A full weekend schedule can be seen here.