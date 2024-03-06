One man dead after crashing into sign on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating why a driver on the south side crashed into a sign.
66-year-old William Charles Carter was traveling near West Ajo Way and South Sixth Avenue early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the car and collided with a sign.
He died at the scene.
According to a TPD media release, Carter was not wearing a seat belt and had drugs in his system. It is not clear if the drugs or a medical condition contributed to the accident.
Mikenzie Hammel joined the KGUN 9 team as a multimedia journalist in the summer of 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. With her passion for human connection and visual storytelling, Mikenzie is honored to share the stories of Tucson and southeastern Arizona. Share your story ideas and important issues with Mikenzie by emailing mikenzie.hammel@kgun9.com.