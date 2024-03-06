One man dead after crashing into sign on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating why a driver on the south side crashed into a sign.

66-year-old William Charles Carter was traveling near West Ajo Way and South Sixth Avenue early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the car and collided with a sign.

He died at the scene.

According to a TPD media release, Carter was not wearing a seat belt and had drugs in his system. It is not clear if the drugs or a medical condition contributed to the accident.