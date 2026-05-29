One hospitalized after shooting near Irvington and Park

One person is in the hospital Thursday night following a shooting on Tucson's southside, the Tucson Police Department said.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers are currently on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Park Avenue.

According to a TPD spokesperson, one individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators remain in the area working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any information regarding a potential suspect or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with KGUN 9 for updates.