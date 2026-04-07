TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A multi-agency investigation is underway after an armed robbery ends in an officer-involved shooting on the Southside. According to the Tucson Police Department, this began Monday at 7:30 p.m. That's when police say they received a 911 call about a robbery taking place in the 2500 block of North Campbell Avenue.

During the encounter, the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle from the scene. The caller stated that the vehicle may be in the area of the 100 block of West Ajo Way. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the suspects ran into a nearby home.



While one suspect surrendered, a second remained inside and did not comply with commands to come out. After several hours, police say the suspect came out of the home and presented a perceived threat to officers. That's when officers shot the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were reported hurt during the confrontation. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, or PRCIT, is handling the criminal investigation of this incident. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigating agency for this officer-involved shooting. The Tucson Police Department will be conducting a separate, but parallel investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.