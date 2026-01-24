Officer-involved shooting confirmed by Tucson Police on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation after a suspect was shot Thursday evening on Tucson’s southside, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.

Tucson Police say officers located a stolen vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on January 23 in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

As uniformed officers contacted the suspects, police say they fled on foot. Officers caught up to one of the suspects, who then produced a firearm, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers immediately rendered first aid. The suspect was transported to an area hospital by Tucson Fire Department personnel. Police say no officers or community members were injured.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation.

The University of Arizona Police Department is serving as the lead investigative agency.

Tucson Police will conduct a separate, parallel administrative investigation to determine whether any policy violations occurred.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will update this article as more information becomes available.