New workforce center opens to train Tucson teens for jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction at a new workforce development center is officially complete at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson’s Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse on the city’s south side.

The center features hands-on training in technology, culinary arts, and more. Leaders say the goal is to help teens gain real-world job skills and confidence.

“We want them to have fun but also be prepared to re-enter the community with workforce readiness,” said Denise Watters, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

The project transformed a previously underused space into a modern facility with a tech lab and commercial kitchen.

Neighborhood leader Willie Blake Jr. said the upgrade brings pride to a space that’s served generations. “Now is a great time for the community,” he said.

The center opens June 2 and can serve up to 200 teens. Registration is open online.