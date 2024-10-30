New Southside museum takes the wheel and drive guests through history of cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum has officially opened its doors, showcasing a collection of nearly 225 vintage cars and other mementos.

After nearly two years of work to make this a reality, Joseph Findysz said his new institute wants to celebrate the rich history of automobiles and their role in American culture.

Findysz said he began collecting cars at age 14. The museum reflects his lifelong passion for automotive history.

"It took us 10 years to find this 77,000-square-foot building," he said.

The museum also holds a special place in Findysz; heart for another reason. Many of the cars and items he's curated remind him of family memories.

One artifact is a car from a defunct ride at Old Tucson Studios. Other cars belonged to his mom and dad; Findysz said he even managed to find his own children's first cars.

Inside, guests can look at cars dating back as early as 1903 — 48 of the machines are Ford Model Ts, one of the company's most successful products that sold more than 15 million units from 1908 to 1927.

In addition to the cars, Findysz said the museum will also showcase several collections: everything from Barbies, Beanie Babies, old cameras, and even firefighter gear. "We have tons of stuff," he said.

The Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum hosts monthly car club meetings, field trips, and special events. It's open Thursday through Saturday.