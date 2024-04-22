New Southside food truck brings SoCal taste to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new addition to Tucson's culinary scene is drawing attention for its unique flavors and family tradition.

La Bufadora, a food truck located on the Southside, has been open for eight weeks, offering more than just shrimp and fish tacos. Founded by brothers Leo and Gilbert Lizarraga, who are originally from Southern California, the truck aims to share their family recipe with the Tucson community.

"We wanted to bring that Ensenada taste into Tucson and offer something different," said Leo Lizarraga. "It's very different from what people are used to here, and I think it's going to be something new and interesting for everyone."

The Lizarraga brothers, who grew up bonding over fish tacos, decided to continue their family tradition in Tucson. Despite being new to the area, they are already making waves by sourcing local ingredients to support other small businesses in Tucson.

All the sauces and batter are homemade using their family recipe. La Bufadora can be found at Comida Park and is open every Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Although they are still in the process of setting up a website, interested customers can find more information on their Instagram page.