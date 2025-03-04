New building, same mission: Pima Youth Employment Center moves to Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Youth One-Stop Service Center has relocated to a more accessible location at 175 W. Irvington Road, with operations commencing on March 3.

The move aims to enhance employment services for Tucson residents aged 14 to 24, offering assistance in job searches, applications, and training.

Previously situated west of Interstate 10 at 320 N. Commerce Park Loop, the center's new location across from the Laos Transit Center provides improved accessibility for bus commuters.

The new center, part of El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, also serves as a vibrant community hub, housing various essential services.

John Vasquez Bedoy, a community coordinator at the center with seven years of experience, highlighted the center's mission.

"Our goal is to help them in finding a career path for them, but also helping them get employment," he said. "A lot of times helping them with their school and financial assistance."

The center has positively impacted numerous youth, including 20-year-old Gabriel Sykes-Garcia, who is pursuing a commercial driver's license.

"I wanna work for an electrical company, maybe be a lineman, but for now, I’m just trying to work until I can go to the service," he shared.

Another youth in the program, 19-year-old Getsi Aguirre, serves as an intern at the center, handling responsibilities such as answering calls and managing paperwork.

The relocation offers additional amenities for youth utilizing the center's services.

"There’s Pima College here, there’s a library here, there’s a congressmen’s office, there’s a gym," Bedoy said.

The concentration of resources can provide a holistic support system for young job seekers, according to Bedoy.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, youth unemployment stands at 9%.

In Pima County, the overall unemployment rate averaged 3.8% in 2022, a decrease from 5.1% in 2021.

Despite the lower overall rate, approximately 12.3% of youth aged 16 to 24 in Pima County are neither in school nor employed, underscoring the importance of the center's services.

The Pima County Youth One-Stop Service Center also operates year-round, extending its services beyond Tucson to all of Pima County.

The relocation seeks to provide a more convenient and resource-rich environment for young individuals striving to enter the workforce.