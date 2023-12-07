Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Neighbors react to light posts getting installed in Pueblo Gardens

How the community hopes this will shed a light on crime
The Pueblo Gardens Neighborhood is getting light posts to shed a light on crime, something Cindy Ayala has been hoping to do for nearly twenty years.
Light posts
Posted at 7:36 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 21:36:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday morning, crews started installing light posts in the Pueblo Gardens neighborhood. Cindy Ayala has been working for nearly twenty years to see light posts on her streets in hope of shedding a light on crime.

RELATED STORY: Nearly 20 years in the making: Pueblo Gardens Neighbor shines light on safety

The community gathered to see the first installation on Tuesday morning, but it felt unreal for Ayala to see her hard work come to light.

“At first it was overwhelming because I’ve been working on this for so long,” she said. On Tuesday night, she saw the light on her street turn on for the first time.

“A little bit of light goes a long way, especially when your neighborhood is this dark,” said Ayala.

There will be a total of 17 light posts going up this week in Pueblo Gardens. The lights are solar powered and dim later in the night during hours where most people are asleep.

Some neighbors explained to KGUN9 their concerns about the dark sky ordinance, but the lights have been approved under that consideration. Other neighbors are happy to see the work being done toward creating a safer neighborhood.

Vollie Redic has been living in the neighborhood for twenty years and said he reports crime when he sees it. Now with the light posts, he’s hoping that will shed a light on any crime that happens when it gets dark.

“It’s always dark and black out on the streets, so lights would be a big plus,” he said. He’s also hoping it will bring more life to the streets, too. Redic said, “we didn’t have many trick-or-treaters during the years. It’s always so blacked out and dark in these streets. You buy candy and you still have it.”

The lights are expected to be fully installed by the end of the week.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood