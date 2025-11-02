Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple victims in mass shooting at southside house party

At least one dead and another not expected to survive in house party mass shooting near Drexel and Liberty
KYLER VAN VLIET - KGUN9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A late-night house party near Drexel Avenue and Liberty Road on Tucson’s southside turned deadly after gunfire erupted, leaving multiple people shot and at least one person dead.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found one victim deceased in front of a residence. A second victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive.

Police say two additional gunshot victims arrived at separate hospitals following the incident. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Detectives say a large party was underway when shots were fired, but the circumstances leading up to the violence remain unclear. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

As of now, police have not released information about possible suspects or what may have triggered the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 911 or leave an anonymous tip with 88-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. KGUN9 will keep you updated as the story develops.

