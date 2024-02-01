Motorcyclist identified in deadly crash on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a motorcyclist involved in a crash on the Southside has died from his injuries.

According to police, the crash happened on Tuesday, Jan 30 near Park Ave. and the eastbound I-10 ramp. Officers say 49-year-old Nicholas Kazmar was riding his motorcycle on Park Ave. when he crashed into a GMC Sierra.

Police say the driver of the GMC Sierra, 21-year-old Adrian Chavez, was attempting to turn onto the I-10 ramp when the crash happened. Officers say Chavez had failed to give the right-of-way to Kazmar.

Kazmar was taken to the hospital from the scene, but later died from his injuries. Police say Kazmar was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Chavez was cited with a 'Causing Death by Moving' violation.