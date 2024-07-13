More affordable housing coming to South Tucson

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — By the end of the year, two historic, adjacent motels are set to help fill the need for affordable housing in South Tucson.

Previous reports show the need for housing in and around the 1.2 square mile city, which has been the focus for the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

The nonprofit has announced it's goals to acquire properties to change the narrative of affordable housing, which the workers are hoping to demonstrate when the Arizona Motel is ready to open.

“We are two months away from opening. That means all of the rooms are turned around and we are ready to start serving the public,” said Roxanna Valenzuela with Casa Maria.

The property has been under renovation since it was purchased last September. Last month, a community gathering was held at the Arizona Motel to start building relationships with South Tucson.

“We make sure we're all safe, we make sure it's clean, we make sure it's neat, we make sure it's fun for the kids, and we make sure we all eat. We're all out here eating together, cooking with each other, laughing, playing,” said Ashleigh Clark, a member of the Arizona Motel community.

Before Casa Maria purchased the Arizona Motel, Valenzuela said it was providing housing at an affordable rate for anyone below the poverty line. When it opens to the public, the plan is to continue providing affordable extended and short-term stays.

“People are obligated to live in unsafe and undignified conditions because they have no where else to go. We're changing that narrative. We're making this a beautiful, safe place to live,” she said.

The Paradise Motel was also recently purchased by an agency centered in South Tucson. The Primavera Foundation bought the motel in April. When it's ready to open it's doors to the public, which isn't expected for another six months, it will provide short-term stays.

“There are a certain number of days that you can only stay in emergency housing, there are a certain number of days where you can stay in transitional housing, and the only non-exception would be affordable housing. So we don't want to lose folks along the way, so wherever the need is, it will be met through short term stays at the Paradise Motel,” said Primavera CEO Tisha Tallman.

The nonprofit will connect tenants with any service they may need. Whether it's workforce development or job training, (which is provided by Primavera) or mental health resources, (not provided by Primavera) the plan is to get the tenant what they need for housing stability.

Tallman said any services the tenant may need will not be provided on the property, except for their actual stay.