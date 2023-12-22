Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Miracle En El Barrio's annual toy drive marks 21 years of Christmas cheer

Miracle En El Barrio celebrated 21 years today giving away Christmas toys to Southside kids. Each year they give away over 2,000 kids, putting a smile on all of their faces.
miracle en el barrio.png
Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 17:08:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite the challenging weather conditions, Miracle En El Barrio's annual toy drive, part of December's Giving Project, celebrated its 21st year today.

For the last two decades, the holiday event has delivered Christmas gifts to more than 40,000 children in the community.

Co-founders Steve Nuñez and Jon Volpe were pleased with this year's turnout, even as the rain came down.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude right now, just to see everyone weather the storm; to see the kids still show up, and to come through," Nuñez said.

Volpe underscored the collaborative effort required to make this annual event a success.

"It takes a village to make this happen, and without the entire support of the Tucson community, we wouldn't be here today," he said.

The event has grown into a significant Christmas celebration in Tucson, providing for more than 2,000 kids each year.

"This has turned into one of the biggest heartfelt Christmas events in Tucson," Volpe said

"Together, we are touching the lives of these children. Together, we are putting a smile on their faces, but it takes all of us."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood