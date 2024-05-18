'Maternal Outcomes Matter Shower' tour makes stop in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Maternal Outcomes Matter Shower tourmade a stop in Tucson at the Kino Sports Complex on Saturday, May 18.

The nationwide tour is making stops at 25 different cities to educate expecting parents and connect them to resources. The free event has an overall goal of decreasing the maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S.

There were diverse number of booths sharing resources available to expecting mothers.

“I call these exhibitors their village. A village that many of these women didn’t even know existed for them,” said Reverend Dr. Que English, who is the Director of the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The event also featured speakers and giveaways of items such as diapers and car seats. The items are funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

English explained the event is a tool box of different resources. She said, “They’re going to learn how to advocate for themselves in healthcare settings, they’re going to learn what postpartum depression is, they’re going to hear from a doula today. And that if your doctor isn’t paying attention to you, you can fire your doctor.”

The tour will make its next stop in Phoenix tomorrow at the Prayer Assembly Church of God located at 4520 W McDowell Rd from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.