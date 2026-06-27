Man fatally shot near South Sixth Avenue and I-10, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 41-year-old man died early Friday after he was shot near South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of South Sixth Avenue just south of I-10 around 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting victim, police said.

Tucson police officers and a South Tucson police officer rendered aid to the man, identified as Jonathan Ramon.

Tucson Fire Department personnel also responded, but Ramon was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His family has been notified.

Police said Ramon had been involved in an altercation with an unknown person in the area before the shooting.

A South Tucson officer was flagged down after finding Ramon unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

The officer requested Tucson police respond to the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.