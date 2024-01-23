Making voices heard: Sahuarita residents continue fight against proposed asphalt plant near community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sea of red shirts overwhelmed the Sahuarita Town Hall on Monday night — these red shirts worn by members of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita (CCS).

They've been coming to Call to the Public meetings for about eight months to oppose the Vulcan Materials hot mix asphalt plant that could be coming to a property less than a mile from developing neighborhoods.

"Do your job" and "Why can't you just say no" were some of the sentiments expressed to the town council.

Monday's meeting is the first one following Vulcan's recently submitted air modeling study, which claims its asphalt plant doesn't pose any threats to residents and the environment regarding pollution.

The CCS says the study left out a few key parts, like emitted odors and volatile organic compounds (VOC's), which aren't regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

One member, Tootie Miller said her son worked in a research facility that didn't prioritize keeping employees protected from pollution. Now he and some of his coworkers are battling cancer.

Three have already lost their lives.

"You have the opportunity to do something about the asphalt plant and it's cancer-causing pollutants," she said at the podium.

Miller left each council member a bracelet made for her son's cancer fundraiser, saying, "I thought you might want to keep them as a template for your loved one diagnosed with cancer if you allow this plant to continue."

For Bette Immel, who already has cancer alongside her husband, it's a terrifying thought.

She also suffers from asthma and a heart condition — one that left her flat-lining during a procedure last year.

"(Vulcan claims) that less than one percent will be affected, but that only goes as far as the fence line. "Odors don't stop at the fence line," she explained.

"This is very scary. I'd like to go on living in Sahuarita."

The CSS contains members of various expertise including scientists, environmental health specialists, city planners, real estate professionals and countless more.

The nearly 4,000 petitioners against the asphalt plant all say it's dangerous to the environment, people's health, home values, drinking water and overall quality of life.

Council members had the opportunity to respond to the speakers, but remained neutral as the permit review process is ongoing.

Mayor Tom Murphy told the group they have not made any decision thus far. Legally, it's not allowed.

“That’s part of the lengthiness of the process because we have been listening and we have been doing our due diligence," Murphy said.

"And our professional staff have been working really really hard to try to answer all of the concerns and questions that have been brought to us.”

Another resident, Lee Staab, who is the former town manager for Minot, N. C., spoke of his experience as a senior military officer in the marines.

"I lost people in combat. My responsibility was the health, safety of those personnel. " he shared, looking at the council. "That's your responsibility for everybody that lives in this community."

The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is the next entity to weigh in on the asphalt plant, but that hearing isn’t until February or later.