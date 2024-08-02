Local leaders, advocates discuss abortion rights in support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local leaders gathered with community Thursday afternoon at South Tucson's Galeria Mitotera to highlight reproductive rights in the upcoming election. While Donald Trump's pick for Vice President, JD Vance, toured the Southern Arizona border, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign hosted this roundtable discussion supporting her stance on abortion rights.

Ward One Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz and Former State Senator Kirsten Engel joined abortion rights advocates in the conversation. Amy Fitch-Heacock, co-founder of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, Yesenia Gamez, abortion activist, and Deja Foxx, Gen Z activist and influencer, shared their personal stories in becoming advocates.

“It was an experience I had when I was 15,” said Foxx.

“I had an ecoptic pregnancy,” said Gamez.

“I found out I was pregnant as a result of that rape,” said Flitch-Heacock.

They explained how their personal experiences with abortion led them to a path of protecting reproductive rights, which they believe is threatened if former President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Let's be clear, it's a direct result of Donald Trump. And I know he can say, ‘I don't want a national abortion ban,' but his VP pick has said that he would like to ban abortion nationally,” said Gamez.

The discussion also tied in Project 2025 and highlighted the details condemning abortion. The Trump-Vance Campaign sent out a statement in response to claims of representing Project 2025, stating:

"President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way.



Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign— it will not end well for you."



Trump-Vance Campaign

Vice President Harris is scheduled to visit Phoenix on Friday, August 9th.