'It's unsettling;' Local pastor weighs in on potential ICE deportations in churches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since President Donald J. Trump took office on January 20, immigration is one his top priorities.

He signed an executive order that started mass deportations of illegal immigrants across the country.

Now, the Secretary of Homeland Security released guidance for authorities to arrest people at churches or schools.

For one pastor in Tucson Matteo Chavez, he says church is supposed to be an oasis.

His church is a place he has attended for many years in his native language of Spanish.

“I felt a connection with the people, the culture," he said. “It’s one of the languages I grew up speaking.”

He said before January 20th, they've consistently had around 50 or 60 people at Mass.

“We started the year off strong with 80 people," he said. "But this last Sunday, we had 41 people. Being a Spanish speaking congregation in South Tucson, it’s an unsettling feeling.”

Chavez has signs in his church that say ICE or border patrol need to have a warrant for an arrest because it's private property.

“I think that’s the part of the executive order that hurts the most is that they are authorized to come into churches," he said.