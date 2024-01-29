Watch Now
"It's just cool to be here": The 14th annual Desert Friendly brings Major League Soccer to town

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 21:02:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Major League Soccer arrived in Tucson this week for the 14th annual Desert Friendly, which is brought to town by FC Tucson and Visit Tucson. Two teams — CF Montreal and Minnesota United FC — faced off at Kino Stadium, ending the game tied with one point each.

For soccer fans in Tucson, this was an exciting moment. And for young players like Felix Lechuga, there was nothing like this moment. He was the ball boy for the game, making sure the teams always had a ball ready to go in case the ball in play went out of bounds.

"I've been to games but never like MLS on the field," Lechuga said.

Jon Pearlman, the president of FC Tucson, said this was a good move to bring a major league sport back to town.

"On top of the gem show it brings visitors and tourism," he said. "From a soccer standpoint, we have so many young players and since with don't have an mls team in this market, they get to see them up close."

