'It's a good detour:' Loop riders on Southside get alternate route amid construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A section of The Loop on the south side is being detoured to make way for construction of the Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex.

So far, feedback has been positive.

“It is much smoother. It’s a nice ride," said AJ Sutton, an avid cyclist using the detour.

The Loop is closed indefinitely between Kino and Irvington next to the Julian Wash. A paved detour along the I-10 was made for Loop users in the meantime.

A couple of cyclists, Mike Rothery and Billie Holbrook, said they used this section of the Loop to train for El Tour de Tucson and added that they appreciate the detour.

“This is nicely marked and a smooth stretch," said Holbrook.

Holbrook said today was her first time riding on it, while Rothery tried it out on Sunday.

“It’s a good detour," Rothery added.

Rothery and Holbrook tell me they hope the detour becomes a permanent part of the Loop because it avoids any car-bicycle interactions at the Kino South entrance.

“It’s one more thing the cars don’t have to worry about, the cyclists don’t have to worry about," said Rothery.

Callie Norton, community engagement coordinator for Pima County Parks and Recreation, says they’re excited to see the community enjoying the detour.

“It's not always often that we get positive feedback about a detour and a closure," said Norton. "So, it's definitely something that we're going to take into account and utilize again moving forward with future detours.”

Norton says the closure is indefinite depending on the length of construction for the Mosaic Quarter.

A map of the detour can be found here.