Investing in community: Students at JVYC get first-hand experience with digital media

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The John Valenzuela Youth Center has been a pillar in the South Tucson community as a provider for after school care.

“We live in a community where we have a lot of single parents,” said Program Director Alejandra Baltazar, describing why the nonprofit fills a need.

Former South Tucson Police Officer John Valenzuela wanted families in the area to have a reliable, safe space for children to be while parents worked. On top of that, Baltazar said, he wanted this to be provided at no cost. The youth center was named in his honor a year after he died in the line of duty in 1993.

It's a place where the community often gives back in return for its investment in youth. Niko Garms is no exception.

In the past six months, the youth who attend the after-school program have had the opportunity to learn how to utilize digital media. Garms has shared his self-taught skills for many reasons, but to put it simply: he does it for the kids.

"There was an opportunity to give back to the kids who might not have the opportunity to use it,” said Garms, describing why he decided to share his skillset as a volunteer.

He recalled that the Digital Media Program started thanks to Ward One's Budget de la Gente funds. In an effort to make the investment worthwhile, he continued his work with students.

“I just literally give them the camera,” he said. He added how this was an outlet for creative expression and has taught them skills such as writing, camera operation, lighting, and audio recording.

The students showcased their skills with KGUN 9 Thursday afternoon. Their work has also been featured on the John Valenzuela Youth Center's Instagram page. Garms said they've been using their media skills to advertise their fundraisers. Baltazar added this is another creative way to keep the nonprofit funded.

“We are always trying to come up with new ideas, fun ideas, for fundraising,” she said.

Their next event is Sunday, March 2, at El Casino Ballroom to unveil Pueblo High School's new mascot. From 3-8 p.m., guests will be charged $10 at the door to attend the ceremony. The proceeds will contribute to the JVYC's funding.