Interfaith Community Services adds 12th mobile food bank site in the Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grocery prices are higher than ever and that leaves many Tucsonans in a precarious position; being unable to afford basic necessities. However, there is one local group working to meet that need head-on.

With transportation challenges top of mind, the 12th mobile food bank site of the Interfaith Community Services (ICS) brings food supplies to a much wider community.

Community member, Sharon Warrior-Burkley, stopped by and brought two neighbors with her who don’t have any mode of transportation.

“Just having this where I could drive through and it’s close to my neighborhood, it’s wonderful," Warrior-Burkley said.

Grocery prices went up almost 6% in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. ICS served canned goods, produce and meat to 32 households today.

Every third Wednesday of the month, you can find ICS outside of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The non-profit serves at another location just one mile away at Goodwill of Southern AZ every third Thursday of the month, but say they wanted to reach a new group of people within the 85713 zip code.

“We looked at the demographic map, and just seen the need here was impoverished," ICS Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator Brandon "B-Love" Miller said. "So, we wanted to basically fulfill that need.”

Warrior-Burkley used to go to her local food bank, but over time, distance became an issue.

“I have severe mobility issues and I have a riding cart and if I had to go way over there to the food bank," she said. "I couldn’t do it.”

ICS wants anyone needing food to stop by whether in a car or on foot.

“There’s no limitations, like the company allows me to say, ‘Hey bring that truck back empty if you can, so that’s fulfilling. I know you’re gonna get something, you’re gonna get something, you’re gonna get something.’ as long as I can bring it back empty, I know I did my part," Miller said.

Details for ICS's other mobile food bank sites are here.

