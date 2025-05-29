Inside Tucson International Airport’s firefighting team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While most people associate fire engines with house fires, a specialized team at Tucson International Airport is trained to handle emergencies on the tarmac.

The airport’s fire department trains daily to respond to rare but high-risk incidents involving aircraft. Their preparation goes beyond standard firefighting and EMT duties, including aircraft rescue, jet fuel fires, hazardous materials and high-speed runway operations.

“Our firefighters come in already certified,” said Thomas Tucker, Fire Chief of the Tucson Airport Authority. “But once they’re here, they go through even more specialized training.”

The department uses unique vehicles designed to respond to aircraft emergencies. These trucks can carry 3,000 gallons of water and extinguishing agents while driving and spraying simultaneously.

“We have four different extinguishing agents,” said Fire Captain Scott Lackey. “Water, foam, Purple K, and Halon, which we use for different types of fires.”

With 20 crew members on duty, the team is always training and preparing for emergencies they hope never happen.

“We train every day,” Lackey said. “Even though real incidents don’t happen often, we’re ready when they do.”