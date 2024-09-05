Idea'l Trade Institute transforms lives in tribal communities

The Idea'l Trade Institute is making a significant impact by teaching trade skills and improving living conditions in tribal communities.

The institute is addressing a critical need for sanitation facilities in Native American areas.

Clayton Abernathy, the institute's founder, highlighted the transformative effect of their work. “This was the first time that we had taken a product and seen it absolutely change the other person's life too,” Abernathy said.

Many tribal communities lack essential facilities, with some traditional homes not having bathrooms. Abernathy mentioned that about 300,000 Native Americans in the U.S. are without bathrooms. The institute has already built two bathroom facilities and plans to construct six more.

Abernathy emphasized the urgency, stating that many individuals in these communities are elderly or disabled, facing significant challenges in accessing basic sanitation.