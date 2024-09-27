"I feel proud that I did the right thing" Elementary school students receive Sheriff's Citizen Medal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sheriff's Citizen Medal is awarded to people who go above and beyond for their community. And now, the latest people to be awarded the medals are two sixth graders at Los Niños Elementary School.

Faith Carrillo and Maya Anglique Ruiz both saw guns either on social media or in backpacks on campus. Immediately, they reported it to their principals. They hope more students will step up and report anything if they see something.

"If you hear about something you should say something because even though it wasn’t brought to school to harm people, it could have and think about their safety and others,” Ruiz said.

For Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, he said it's key to keep the communication strong between law enforcement, parents, teachers and students.

"This is a perfect example of a couple of gals who saw something that was really scary for them and they stepped up,” Nanos said.