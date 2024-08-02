How a Tucson Buddhist temple is keeping their wash clean

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ajahnsarayut Arnanta says he goes for a walk around the three-acre property of the Wat Buddhametta monastery and temple at least once a day. He's lived and worked there since 2009.

He says that he's noticed more and more trash piling up in the wash recently, especially since a gas station was built next door and people started camping further down in the wash.

"Whether they intend to or not, people who buy stuff from there, they drink, they eat, they drop,” Arnanta said.

His solution was a sign and three empty trash bags that were filled a week later.