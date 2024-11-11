Highlighting Native American Stories: Successful season for Ha:l squash grown on San Xavier Co-Op Farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — San Xavier Co-Op Farm serves the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation. It's been a source for indigenous crops since the 1970s, and is currently seeing success with Ha:l, the indigenous word for squash.

This harvest produced most success with Ha:l squash compared to other popular crops such as yellow watermelons and tepary beans.

Farm manager Duran Andrews said he and other workers saw more animals eating those specialty crops, but the squash had a good season. The squash were protected by the methods of their traditional cultivation practices.

“You notice that there’s so much grass," said Andrews. "For us it’s a protection to the Ha:l, when it grows up and covers the Ha:l, it acts as a camouflage. It’s a tool nature provides and we try to make use of it.”

The dry, tall grass kept the squash safe until time for harvesting. At San Xavier Co-Op Farm, harvesting is scheduled around the Tohono O'odham Nation's celebration of All Souls' Day on November 4th.

“The squash is a big role because it’s a part of our history,” said Andrews. He described how important it is that the elders who have passed receive a gift of great meaning to the culture.

The farm now is selling the remaining squash from the harvest, and planning for next season. Efforts to expand crop production were unsuccessful this season, so farm staff are planning to downsize. This makes their practice of cultivating by hand much easier, especially when farm equipment doesn't work.

To learn more about the culture, crops, or history at San Xavier Co-Op Farm, visit sanxaviercoop.org/about/.