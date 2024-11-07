Helping where she was once helped: Malea Chavez’s journey to foodbank CEO

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Imagine growing up helping your mom deliver food to those in need – then, years later, finding yourself on the receiving end of that help. That’s the journey for Malea Chavez, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, who is now making a difference for others in ways she never imagined.

“It was very surreal and very emotional,” Chavez said, reflecting on her first day as CEO.

Originally from California, Chavez moved to Tucson as a child, where her mom, a social worker, often brought her along on deliveries to families in need. Chavez recalls tagging along, unaware that she would later rely on those same services herself.

But when her mom went through a divorce, their circumstances shifted. Chavez, her mom, and her sibling began relying on the food bank, a turning point that sparked Chavez's desire to help others in a meaningful way.

She later pursued a law degree, and her path in law eventually led her to non-profit work—a path that would bring her full circle back to the food bank.

“It was only as I got older that I understood the need and importance and value of having that security and that safety net,” Chavez said.

In 2023 alone, the Community Food Bank distributed nearly 35 million pounds of food across Southern Arizona, a reflection of the growing demand and the vital role it plays in supporting families.

For Chavez, leading the organization is a deeply personal mission. After two years as CEO, she finds purpose in guiding a team of volunteers and staff dedicated to uplifting families in need—just as the food bank did for hers.

“The most rewarding part,” Chavez shared, “is knowing that despite the ever-growing need, our community rallies behind us and truly supports our mission.”

As the foodbank enters its busiest time of the year, hours will be extended at its main location on the following days: November 19-20 and November 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email: volunteer@communityfoodbank.org