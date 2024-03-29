HELP WANTED: Old Pueblo Trolley Museum hosting volunteer fair Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Come one, come all!"

That's the message the team at Old Pueblo Trolley wants to get across when it comes to their volunteer fair this weekend.

The South Tucson organization has been around for over 40 years.

It restores old transit vehicles like buses, vintage cars and trolleys — a lot of them operated here in the city.

To keep their mission alive, the team needs more people to help with the projects. They’re looking for woodworkers, painters, mechanics and more.

But they say you don’t have to know anything to start — you can be taught on the job.

“We love showing what we have," said volunteer Tyler Johnson. "We love preserving history, but we don’t want to just keep it here, tucked away by ourselves. We want to show the world.”

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the museum, 250 E. 36th St.