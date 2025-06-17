Health officials urge measles vaccination as infected traveler passes through Sky Harbor airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer travel ramps up ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, health officials are urging Arizonans to check their vaccination records following confirmation that a person infected with measles passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on June 10.

The Maricopa County Health Department issued the warning after learning of the exposure, which comes amid a broader resurgence of the virus nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1,100 measles cases have been reported across 35 states so far in 2025, marking the highest annual count since 2019.

Dr. Andrew Saal, Assistant Medical Director for the Pima County Health Department, says the news is concerning but not unexpected.

“It’s not surprising to hear when there’s this many cases of measles in the country, that somebody somewhere got on an airplane and flew,” Dr. Saal said.

Highly contagious and potentially deadly, measles spreads through airborne particles and can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. Symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a telltale rash that usually starts on the face and spreads.

Dr. Saal emphasizes that vaccination remains the best defense.

“There is no better prevention against measles than by making certain that you, your family and your loved ones have had at least two doses of the MMR vaccine,” Saal said. “It’s highly effective, it’s safe and it works.”

Currently, about 97% of sixth graders in Pima County are vaccinated against measles , according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. While this is encouraging, Saal says continued vigilance is needed.

“Overall, Pima County is in a fairly good place,” Saal said. “There’s always room to improve, but we have enough people vaccinated in our community that should a case appear, it will be sporadic, but it should not spread like wildfire.”

Though there is no indication that the infected traveler from Sky Harbor visited Southern Arizona, the county is still advising residents to ensure they are protected, especially if they plan to travel.

The measles vaccine, part of the routine MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) series, is about 97% effective after two doses.

Although the current situation does not rise to the level of a public health emergency or warrant flight restrictions, Saal says it’s a reminder that communities need to stay ready.

“As we prepare for travel season, it’s important to focus on the basics,” he said. “Getting vaccinated, washing your hands, not smoking or drinking and driving—these simple steps save lives.”

For those who are unsure of their vaccination status, the Pima County Health Department recommends contacting a primary care provider or calling the department directly.

For more information or to verify your vaccination status, contact:

Pima County Health Department (520) 724-7770 pima.gov/health

Arizona Department of Health Services (602) 542-1025 azdhs.gov

CDC Measles Resources cdc.gov/measles