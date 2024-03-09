Have photos from the past in South Tucson?

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have photos of the past from South Tucson, Galeria Mitotera is looking to showcase them in a big project in partnership with the City of South Tucson.

The owners of the art gallery and gift shop Mel and Melissa Dominguez work to beautify the neighborhood and bring the community together during their free time. This project is just one example, as they hope to showcase the history and get as many people involved as possible.

“How do we include everybody’s story without having the time? And really that’s with imagery, art and photos and this historical aspect to really show the roots and legacy that’s still here in the City of South Tucson,” said Mel Dominguez.

They received a grant that will be paying the City of South Tucson to install 60 banners on the light posts along Fourth Avenue. Mel and Melissa Dominguez will be designing the banners with the photos they receive. These photos can be family photos, photos from celebrations or any other photos that represent the history of South Tucson.

“It’s just beautiful to collaborate with the council and the staff and the City of South Tucson to help us beautify the community with such important photos,” said Melissa Dominguez.

The Galeria Mitotera owners are looking forward to hearing the stories that come with the photos. The deadline to submit for the project is March 30. The photos can be submitted here or in person at the shop located at 1802 S. 4th Ave on Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.