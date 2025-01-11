Habitat for Humanity Tucson honors Jimmy Carter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today on the Southside, Habitat for Humanity Tucsonhonored former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who spent decades of their lives working with the nonprofit.

According to Habitat for Humanity, they first volunteered with the organization in 1984 and continued working with it every year until 2019.

Before work began for the day on the nine shared wall duplexes that will soon be home to 18 families, a ceremony was held where speakers including Habitat for Humanity Tucson CEO Charlie Buchanan and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reflected on the Carters’ contributions to the nonprofit.

“The fact that he was leader of the free world and post-presidency he chose to stand alongside individual homebuyers and build homes, community and hope with Habitat; I think that message resonated throughout the globe and inspired millions,” Buchanan said.

Following the ceremony, the approximately 50 volunteers wrote messages on the walls of the homes they are building. In the messages, they sent their well wishes to the new homeowners and paid remembrance to the Carters.

Twelve of these homes in the Southside subdivision, located at 5400 S. Nogales Hwy are expected to be closed on by the end of June.

“When we have the houses done and we have a dedication, we get to hear the family’s story, meet the family and we know we’ve really accomplished a lot in helping people to improve their lives, Volunteer, Robert Schultz said. “It’s quite amazing.”