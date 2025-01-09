Growing concerns for warming fires in South Tucson as chilly weather continues

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Fire Captain Andy Luna, the South Tucson Fire Department is responding to three to five calls about warming fires daily.

“And they’re not just starting a typical, specific warming fire, they’re starting wood, brush, mattresses, chairs, furniture,” he said.

While it's not illegal to start a small, open fire used for warming in Pima County, Luna said he's frequently seeing them on private property.

“These types of warming fires can be a danger because they spread quickly."

It's especially a concern when small fires occur around abandoned structures like the Spanish Trail Motel and Tucson Greyhound Park.

“We don’t know that that happened with a warming fire, we don’t know the situation that happened there. But that is certainly a concern of ours that that could happen, at that building again, or at other abandoned buildings, where these folks migrate and try to stay warm," said Luna.

South Tucson Councilman and Casa Maria worker Brian Flagg is also frustrated seeing warming fires in the city.

“And whenever I see it here, I confront them and sternly tell them to not be lighting fires here and immediately put them out," he said, referring to fires around the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

Flagg is also a housing advocate and empathizes with people living on the streets who are starting fires to battle the extreme weather.

“We need to figure out how to do rent control, build housing for people that would otherwise be on the street,” said Flagg, hoping for more housing solutions.

Fire Captain Andy Luna said the department gives out blankets to keep people warm in other ways.