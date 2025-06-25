Graphic weather: New airport signs warn travelers of Tucson’s unique weather hazards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With summer heating up and monsoon season on the horizon, travelers arriving at Tucson International Airport (TUS) are being greeted by a new visual reminder of the Sonoran Desert’s extreme weather.

A new graphic, now cycling through the airport’s digital displays, aims to educate visitors about the unique hazards of Southern Arizona’s summer climate — including intense heat, dust storms and flash flooding.

“So the purpose of this sign is to raise awareness…to alert all the travelers that are out of state for what to do for those hazards,” said Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

The graphic is the product of a partnership between the University of Arizona’s Water Whys program, the National Weather Service — Tucson and Tucson Airport Authority.

The idea originated with KGUN 9 meteorologist Cuyler Diggs.

“We worked with the NWS and we really listened to them about what are the big concerns, what are the things you need people to know that are unique to Tucson,” said Laura Condon, a professor in the University of Arizona’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and a member of Water Whys. “That should be the things people know when they’re getting off the plane and heading into the desert.”

Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer with the Tucson Airport Authority, emphasized the importance of the message.

“This is an important message, especially for visitors to the region to be safe during the summer months,” Wright said. “You’ll see it at least one time every minute on the cycles, so it’ll cycle through about every fourth image on the screens.”

For travelers like Wendy Carter, who is visiting from Seattle, the graphic is a welcome addition.

“It probably would help a little bit to be a little bit more aware,” Carter said. “To make sure I’m hydrated in particular.”

Currently, the graphic is only displayed at the airport, but Water Whys representatives say they are considering expanding it to billboards and other locations throughout Southern Arizona.