Grand Opening: New hotel off I-19 could bring more tourists to Southside businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — My Place Hotel, a national franchise, held a grand opening Thursday morning for a new hotel on Tucson's southside. The hotel has 86 hotel rooms for short-term and extended stays for guests.

“This part of town is a little bit under-resourced when it comes to hotel rooms, so what’s really cool about this spot, is that it has proximity to downtown Tucson, to Kino Sports facilities, and also meets a need where there’s just less hotel rooms here,” said Zach Yentezr with the Tucson Metro Chamber.

Graeme Hughes with Visit Tucson said this brings the total hotel rooms in Tucson to over 16,500. Many of these hotel rooms are not on the Southside, but business is definitely growing in the area.

“So it’s really nice to see this addition really supplement all this retail that’s going on in this Irvington/I-19 corridor,” said Hughes.

With a place for more tourists to stay, local businesses are looking forward to the upcoming season of attractions. Little Mexico Restaurant is less than five minutes from the hotel.

The family business owned by Pat Palomarez has been open for more than 30 years. "Through all the bad times we’ve had recently, it’s nice to see that we have business coming," said Palomarez.

She explained the pandemic took a toll on business, but like many other restaurants, tourism is what revived their success.

“Tucson Rodeo is coming in a month and we get a lot of customers and hopefully this hotel will do good with that,” said Palomarez.

The hotel is located at 4690 S. Calle Santa Cruz.