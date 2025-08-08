Governor Hobbs commemorates classroom cell phone ban by ceremonial signing at Pueblo High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs is silencing students' cell phones while they're at school.

She signed bipartisan House Bill 2484 back in April banning cell phone use during the school day, but Thursday afternoon she made a special appearance in the south side at Pueblo High School for a ceremonial signing.

Starting this school year, cell phone use in the classroom is banned across Arizona.

“Cell phones are not only a distraction from learning, they’re increasingly contributing to mental health challenges among youth," Governor Hobbs said.

Students will no longer be allowed to have their phones on or out in the classroom, restricting access to social media.

“Instead of looking up their answer on their phone when they don’t know something, they’ll ask a teacher or a classmate and maybe it’ll lead to a more fruitful discussion and help others learn something new," Governor Hobbs said.

She was joined by the City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams, Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, teachers, and students.

Mayor Romero says HB 2484 gives educators the ability to set boundaries that help students stay focused and engaged.

"When phones become a distraction, it makes it harder for teachers to do what they do best, which is teach and inspire," Mayor Romero said. " At school, teachers shouldn't have to compete with the tools that students use for learning."

HB 2484 provides exceptions for emergencies and medical reasons.

The bill states each school district will decide how they enforce policies and procedures, and if they want to ban cell phone use during lunch and passing periods.

Pueblo high principal Frank Rosthenhausler says this policy backs up educators and makes it a better learning environment.

“I couldn’t be happier. This is something my teachers have been asking for and I always felt like my hands are tied," Rosthenhausler said.

Pueblo High School is making it easier for their teachers by having students put their phones in cell phone holders as they walk into the classroom.

They even have signs in the classroom that read, "Mobile Device Policy: RED LIGHT - Mobile devices are kept away and out of sight or place in designated location. This zone enables students to focus solely on instruction, collaboration, and/or independent practice. Warriors control their phones, your phone does not control you."

Senior class president Gabriela Sedano says she thinks this bill will have a positive impact in the classroom.

“Just because it is a really big problem with a lot of AI and a lot of cheating and I do believe it will provide a lot more connections other than texting," Sedano said. "Cause it’s really good to provide a personal social bond by seeing someone in person.”

Sedano says she’s even noticed a change in herself with less phone use.

“I’ve just been really creative recently, been coming up with more ideas," Sedano said.

If someone is caught with their phone out in class at Pueblo, principal Rosthenhausler has it handled.

“All we do is we pull them in the office and talk to them. It’s more of a humane approach. Here’s why," Rosthenhausler said. "All the data and important aspects as to why, we haven't had a single kid say no. Sit down and talk to the child as a human, it's always a great outcome after that."

The legislation is set to go in effect across Arizona by the end of September, though some schools like Pueblo have already jumped on board immediately.