Gospel Rescue Mission holds annual Easter Blessings event on Southside

Gospel Rescue Mission hosted its fifth annual Easter Blessings event today on the southside.

At the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., over 2,000 Tucsonans received a free meal, resources, enjoyed activities and live music.

The event is largely made possible through donations from the community. Gospel Rescue Mission’s CEO, Lisa Chastain, says 400 volunteers spent their afternoon giving back on Friday.

“We hope that people plug in to that good supportive community that Tucson is all about,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Nevaeh Little attended with her mom, who volunteered at the event. The middle schooler expressed the importance of being an active community member.

“You get to help out with stuff, help out people in need, and help fight for what’s right,” Little said.

Meals could be taken to go or enjoyed at the event itself. Friends Julie Seinnett and Whitney Lobina opted to have their meals at a table with others. They both expressed their appreciation for the help the Gospel Rescue Mission has provided them.

“There is community, there is support, there are people that are willing to give you a hand in whatever life adventure,” Seinnett said.

The nonprofit plans to host its next event like this one on the day before Thanksgiving.