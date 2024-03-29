Gospel Rescue Mission holds annual blessing festival on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission opened its campus on Tucson's south side earlier today for its annual Easter Blessings To-Go event.

More than 2,500 guests were treated to live music, vendors and free food. Those in need received care packages filled with clothing, canned foods and gift bags.

"We're sending them home with clothing... our clothing truck is out here. So they go home with a lot of goodies," said Bruce Beikman, Director of Public Relations for Gospel Rescue Mission. "We send them home with canned foods, little gift bags for them to take home as well. It's all about giving back to Tucson."

The local nonprofit is planning to host another Blessings To-Go event for Thanksgiving and anticipates an even larger crowd.

Gospel Rescue Mission urgently sought the community's support for Friday's event, emphasizing their mission to create a day of joy, support, and renewal for thousands facing homelessness and hardship.

"Every Easter, we witness the profound impact of communal care and support. It's a privilege to offer a meal, resources, and hope to those who are truly suffering," said Lisa Chastain, CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission.

The Easter Blessings To-Go event took place at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, serving over 2,000 individuals, many of whom are homeless or impoverished. The nonprofit had faced challenges due to rising costs of essentials like ham, eggs, and potatoes, but turned to the community for donations and volunteers.

"It costs $3.02 to provide one meal to a person in need. Your generosity, whether through donating items, volunteering your time, or contributing financially, plays a crucial role in our mission," emphasized Chastain.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Gospel Rescue Mission, please visit their website or contact them directly at (520) 740-1501.