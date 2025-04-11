Goodwill of Southern Arizona's new approach to job development with 'Healing Justice' program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With U.S. employment rates on the rise since the start of the year, Goodwill of Southern Arizona is working to help formerly incarcerated and justice-involved Arizonans find jobs and create careers through workshops, mentorships and classes.

“There's a lot of barriers because of the stigma that goes along with people who have been incarcerated," said Reentry Department Program Manager Bear Barley. "We have a long history in this country of not giving those second chances.”

Job development programs aren't new at Goodwill; last year, 30 people went through the most recent Beyond Barriers program. In December, Goodwill of Southern Arizona added a more therapeutic approach to their other employment curriculum. By partnering with Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, Barley says they're "trying to support the whole person.”

“We’re healing people physically, financially, and we’re healing them therapeutically,” he said.

Participants like Andre Mays, who is in the second year of a four-year electrician apprenticeship program, says he came for the job training but found value in the support.

“I love my job…I like what I’m doing," added that "healing happens in the group."

“When other people believe you, when they know ‘he’s been through that,’ then it’s easier [for them] to accept,” he said.

Beyond Barriers is starting up with its second group in July 2025.