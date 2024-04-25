Giant flying boat headed to Pima Air and Space Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are here in the desert, but Pima Air and Space Museum will be home to one of the biggest flying boats ever built.

The museum will be receiving a Martin Mars flying boat.

There are bigger flying boats, like Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose but the Martin Mars is the largest flying boat that was ever in routine use.

The U.S. Navy bought five of the giant planes during World War Two. The Navy used them as long range cargo carriers.

Two of the planes survived. ACanadian company called Coulson Aviation used the huge planes as fire tankers. Now the company has retired the planes and decided Pima Air and Space will be a good home for one of them.

It’s not clear when the big plane will arrive and be ready to see.