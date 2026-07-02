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Gas leak closes Irvington and South Palo Verde intersection, prompts evacuations, PCSD says

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KGUN 9
File photo of Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies and fire crews are responding to a natural gas leak in the 3500 block of East Irvington Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The intersection of East Irvington Road and South Palo Verde Road is closed due to the leak.

A nearby Chevron gas station has been evacuated, and the sheriff's department says there is no public access to businesses or hotels on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Gas company crews are en route to the scene, according to PCSD.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. Updates are expected on the sheriff's department's social media pages.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available.

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