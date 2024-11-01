Galeria Mitotera invites Tucson community to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the heart of a strong Hispanic community, South Tucson's Galeria Mitotera is hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration. The art gallery owners, Melissa and Mel Dominguez, see the day as a time for people experiencing loss to come together and grieve.

This Friday night Nov. 1, the gallery will showcase locally-made artwork, a community ofrenda, a digital ofrenda, and several Tucson vendors selling items in the pop-up market.

Melissa Brown-Dominguez hopes community members join in by bringing photos of children who have passed away in honor of Dia de los Angelitos. As a way to honor others who have passed, they're also creating a digital ofrenda that will be projected at the event. Photos may still be submitted up to the start of the event at 6 p.m. Friday to this web form.

The event, going until 9 p.m., will also have a sugar skull painting station. South Tucson Community Outreach, a hyper-local nonprofit helping to provide resources to South Tucson and the greater south side, will also be doing face painting.

Galeria Mitotera is located at 1802 S. 4th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713. Anyone who would like to see the ofrenda after the event can stop by the gallery through November. The gallery is open Fridays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.