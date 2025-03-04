Frontier Airlines returns to Tucson, offering low-cost flights and local jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frontier Airlines is making a comeback at Tucson International Airport (TUS), bringing budget-friendly travel options and new job opportunities to the area.

The ultra-low-cost airline previously operated in Tucson but left in March 2022. Now, three years later, it has returned with direct flights to Denver already available and nonstop service to Las Vegas set to begin in May.

“You can build your own experience,” said Rob Harris, spokesperson with Frontier Airlines. “If you just need to get to Grandma’s for the weekend and can fit everything in a backpack, you can make that happen. We also have bundles ranging from basic to business, where you can have extra room with a guaranteed empty middle seat.”

Beyond affordable fares, Frontier’s return is expected to boost Tucson’s economy by creating airport and airline jobs while bringing more travelers to the city.

“We want to have a good presence, and that includes jobs making our planes go up and down and jobs on the planes themselves,” Harris said. “We also want to positively impact the local economy by bringing people from colder places like Denver to enjoy Tucson’s 75-degree sunshine.”