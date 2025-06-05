From job hunt to hired: Pima County Youth One-Stop hosts resource fair to further employment search for many

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Finding a job can be tough. A University of Arizona Eller College of Management director says Tucson lost about 2,000 jobs in 2024. A resource fair on the Southside is looking to change that.

On Tuesday morning, the Pima County Youth One-Stop Open House & Resource Fair connected people with the tools, tips, and employers to further their job search. The event also celebrates Pima County Youth One-Stop's new location on the Southside off Irvington and 6th Avenue (175 W. Irvington Road).

It was previously located West of Interstate 10.

Sixteen-year-old Aaliyah Rodriguez has been on the job hunt since January. For young adults trying to break into the workforce, like Rodriguez, events like this can be a game-changer.

“I came here today to look for open job opportunities and to see just where I could max out on how I can find jobs that fit me and that I could work with on certain timings," Rodriguez said.

Having a proper work-life balance is important to Rodriguez, and she says finding work as a student is challenging.

“Especially while in school because there’s not a lot of opportunities where a job will work with you on your schedule," Rodriguez said.

This resource fair is a collaboration between Pima County Youth One-Stop and Arizona@Work. Over 30 vendors from across Tucson were in attendance, ready to support young adults and others with resources.

Daphanie Conner with Pima County One-Stop says thousands of teens like Rodriguez are looking for employment.

“So, there's not a lot out there for young people under the age of 16 or even over the age of 16 who want a job," said Conner. "We are just doing our best to try to help these young people to find employment, to secure employment for the summer, but it's tough out there.”

Conner tells me June is the busiest month of the year for Pima County Youth One-Stop.

“We're in the summer youth programs. So, this year over 4,000 kids applied for the summer program. We have a little over 600 working in the field right now currently," Conner said. "So, it's a busy time.”

Pima County Youth One-Stop provides career-building services to people ages 14-24. Conner welcomes young adults to reach out for support.