Free high school basketball coaches clinic lead by D1 college assistant coach

CAM AVE Partnership, a new local non-profit organization, is dedicated to empowering young basketball players, specifically in underrepresented communities.

Mateo Garcia, founder of CAM AVE Partnership, says he created the organization to provide free high-level basketball opportunities, so every one gets a chance to play, regardless of financial circumstances.

"I've been around basketball both as a player and coach for basically all my life and anyone that's participated in sports or put their kid in sports knows how expensive it could get. It could cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars over time between camps, leagues, clinics, things like that," Garcia said. "So me coming from an underrepresented community, I just want to provide families like that with an opportunity to actually engage in those type of opportunities."

CAM AVE Partnership's first event is a free coaches clinic at Sunnyside High School.

Garcia hopes it will not only benefit the coaches, but also the student athletes.

“I think it's vital for our coaches to have an enhanced learning in what they're instructing because they are the role models that are instructing the kids on a daily basis," Garcia said. "So, you know, a kid could do a clinic for maybe 90 minutes, probably forget 90% of what they learned — But if the coach is there instructing them on a daily basis, it's really going to help sink in the knowledge that the coaches are learning."

Garcia invited Dr. August Mendes, a Sacramento State assistant basketball coach, to teach the clinic.

Mendes is an Arizona Wildcat alum and former Salpointe Catholic High School basketball coach.

Mendes will be going over topics such as film, scouting, player development drills and more.

The free coaches clinic will be held Saturday August 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Sunnyside High School gym.

The last day to register is Friday by 5 p.m.

Garcia says this clinic is just the first of many.

"Next year, I have a lot of things planned. I want a clinic just for girls, a clinic just for boys, different age groups. Maybe starting really young to maybe at the collegiate level," Garcia mentioned. "An idea I also have is a showcase where we're showcasing specifically high level talent here in Tucson. So giving them a platform for athletes to show their abilities, and maybe get scouted and recruited to the next level."