Food Truck Food Fight for 'Top Dogg' status

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The parking lot of Harbottle Brewing Company replaced cars with food trucks, Friday night for the first Tucson Tasty Show Food Truck Food Fight.

Ten food trucks, featuring a variety of dishes, parked in feront of the Southside Tucson restaurant with one goal in mind: winning the title of "Top Dogg."

The event, hosted by Tucson Tasty Show's Wesley Source, is leading up to Snopp Dogg's Arizona Bowl on Dec. 28.

The winner, based on the opinions of a panel of local all-stars chefs and votes by attendees, gets the chance to serve at the Arizona Bowl Tailgate free of charge. The winner of the entire four- event series gets bragging rights and a trophy presented to them at the bowl game.

On the first night, food stand Muncheez took home the title.

The food truck fiesta is accompanied by live music from local bands and a few different artisans selling tarot readings or art.

There are still three more chances to check out the Food Truck Food Fights:

1. Nov. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Diamondback Shooting Sports

2. Nov. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Whiskey Roads

3. Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m., location TBA