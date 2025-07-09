Flowers and Bullets to host summer event at Midtown Farm this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Flowers and Bullets Collective is continuing to foster connections with the community by hosting events at the Midtown Farm.

The group took over the former Julia Keen Elementary School and has used the space for gardening, herding goats, and water harvesting. They have also hosted an annual Firefighter Wetdown for the past four years.

This year, the event will be on Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Tucson firefighters will arrive at 10 a.m. to 3538 E. Ellington Place. There will be food, jumping castles, and water activities.

A post to social media says, "Our annual Firefighter Wetdown is a community event with a focus on strengthening cultural identity and building community. We aim to bring back a tradition of community engagement, like the past school events with firefighters."